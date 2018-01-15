U.S. Couple Fleeing Trump Arrive In Halifax

After a 35-hour drive from Charleston, South Carolina the Vargas's arrived just in time for a polar vortex. Welcome to Canada, eh?

Source: CBC



The idea to move north started as a joke on the night Donald Trump was voted in as the 45th U.S. president.

"It just felt surreal up until that night. And then it continued to feel surreal every day moving forward. You turn on the news and it's like a reality show that is your reality," said Heather Vargas. "We said, 'We should move to Canada.'"

They were among the 200,000 or so people that crashed Canada's immigration website on election night.

Family and friends thought the idea was "a little crazy," said Robin. Everyone rolled their eyes at first, said Heather.

"Some of them are very supportive. They say, 'We think this is the bravest thing you've ever done, we support you.' Some of them are taking bets on how long we'll last," said Heather, laughing.