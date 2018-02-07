C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Earl King

By Dale Merrill

It's the middle of the work week. Who needs something to groove to as tonic to get through the haul that leads to the weekend? I know I do.

Earl King was born on this day, February 7th, in 1934. He had plenty of tunes that are prime moneymaker shakers. For instance, this one from 1962.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

