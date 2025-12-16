Ron Johnson Wants To Throw Americans To Capitalist 'Healthcare' Vultures

Sen Ron Johnson thinks throwing ACA recipients to health care capitalist vultures is the way to go.
By Chris capper LiebenthalDecember 16, 2025

Sen Ron Johnson went on Newsmax to share his solution to the skyrocketing costs of health care - throwing people to the capitalist vultures:

Right there. But Democrats have been very successful in making it seem like the other rising costs in health care are due to the the expiring of these enhanced subsidies.

Obamacare has caused this consolidation. The solution, Chris, is consumerism. Free market competition. In the rest of our economy, it guarantees the lowest possible costs, the best quality, best level of customer service.

Gee, wouldn't that be nice for healthcare? We've driven consumerism and the benefits of free market competition out of healthcare. We need to reinsert it.

Gee, why didn't anyone think of that, even before the ACA was ever passed?!

If the "free market" is such a great idea, why do employers get group rates for their employees instead of just giving each employee whatever amount of money and sending them on their way? Could it be that larger blocks of people have more clout and can get lower rates for their employees? Gee, funny how that works, isn't it? Imagine if we had a group of 340 million people. Boy, I bet we could get really affordable health care then! Just like every other first-world country.

But I do have a question for RoJo: When was health care ever subject to the free market?

H/T to Aaron Rupar for the video.

Discussion

