Florida Shooting: Twitter Responds

The death toll continues to mount in Parkland, Florida. As of 6:45pm, there are 17 confirmed fatalities with numerous other injured.

Twitter is, of course, erupting. Many raging about the ease in which people can gain access to guns, the lack of gun control, and the GOP tag line "thoughts and prayers" to those affected. There are also large swaths of twitter pushing the "what laws would have helped?" and "we need to arm teachers!" bullshit.

Here are some tweets:

Of course, the gun used was an AR-15

Parkland school shooting: AR-15

Texas church shooting: AR-15

Las Vegas shooting: AR-15

Orlando nightclub shooting: AR-15

Sandy Hook shooting: AR-15



NO CIVILIAN SHOULD HAVE ACCESS TO ASSAULT WEAPONS. THEY ARE KILING OUR CHILDREN. pic.twitter.com/0yO18z77t3 — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 14, 2018

The murderer in Parkland used an automatic rifle and 17 are dead. Why do citizens need access to automatic weapons? They don’t! https://t.co/076P6t06xX — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) February 14, 2018

Horrific:

BREAKING: Parkland, Florida shooting is the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook https://t.co/NQuJhsTf0f — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 14, 2018

Now: Sheriff confirms "17 people died" in Parkland high school shooting. — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) February 14, 2018

With 17 confirmed fatalities, the shooting in Parkland, Florida is the 3rd deadliest school shooting in US history.



-VA Tech (2007): 32 dead

-Sandy Hook (2012): 26 dead

-Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS (2018): 17 dead

-TX Tech (1966): 16 dead

-Columbine (1999): 13 dead — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) February 14, 2018

There have only been 31 school days in 2018.



Today’s shooting in Parkland, Florida, is the 18th school shooting in America this year.



That means, on any given school day, there is a 3 in 5 chance a school shooting will take place.



This has to stop. #GunControl — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) February 14, 2018

When Joe Walsh is making sense, we have entered the Twilight Zone:

Phil Mudd breaks down on CNN, saying "we cannot accept this." It's true, we shouldn't. We shouldn't accept sending our children into schools that set them to potentially become defenseless victims.



If we care about our children, no school should be a Gun-Free Zone. #Parkland

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 14, 2018

This idiot:

Looney Leftists are calling for Gun Control again, of course. MSM never misses an opportunity to politicize a tragedy for their anti-2A agenda.



Guns don't kill people.

People kill people.



We need to defend our children from lunatics, who were poorly raised & mental.#2A #MAGA pic.twitter.com/xb0XP7CrMk — Machiavelli (@TheRISEofROD) February 14, 2018

This racist idiot:

A tragedy happened in Florida and liberals jump right to #guncontrol. I’m so tired of these vile leftists trying to take away our rights! The fact is we have a criminal problem, a mental health problem, & an EVIL problem, no gun problem.



Most gun deaths are thugs killing thugs! — Mike (@mike_Zollo) February 14, 2018

NRA spokeswhore trying really hard to seem empathetic:

Broward County Sheriff says suspect was expelled for disciplinary reasons, former student. Asks to notify law enforcement if people begin to demonstrate dangerous behavior on social media. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 14, 2018

This idiot who doesn't understand how gun laws work:

I don’t know why liberals are screaming for more gun laws right now.



Nicolas Cruz shot up a GUN FREE ZONE! If anything, this proves that more laws and regulations do NOTHING. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 14, 2018

Trump White House: RADIO F*CKING SILENCE

The White House has just called a lid. Trump hasn't spoken on camera today about the Parkland school shooting and it appears now that he won't. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 14, 2018

WE NEED GUN CONTROL LAWS. Period. Dead kids have no voice. We must be the voice for them.

UPDATE: (Karoli) This happened too.