Florida Shooting: Twitter Responds
The death toll continues to mount in Parkland, Florida. As of 6:45pm, there are 17 confirmed fatalities with numerous other injured.
Twitter is, of course, erupting. Many raging about the ease in which people can gain access to guns, the lack of gun control, and the GOP tag line "thoughts and prayers" to those affected. There are also large swaths of twitter pushing the "what laws would have helped?" and "we need to arm teachers!" bullshit.
Here are some tweets:
Of course, the gun used was an AR-15
Horrific:
When Joe Walsh is making sense, we have entered the Twilight Zone:
This idiot:
This racist idiot:
NRA spokeswhore trying really hard to seem empathetic:
This idiot who doesn't understand how gun laws work:
Trump White House: RADIO F*CKING SILENCE
WE NEED GUN CONTROL LAWS. Period. Dead kids have no voice. We must be the voice for them.
UPDATE: (Karoli) This happened too.
