Fun Black History: Uhura Recruited First African-American Astronaut

Many people have heard the story about how MLK Jr. convinced Nichelle Nichols to stay on Star Trek, but what I didn't know was she played an important role helping to drive recruitment for NASA in the years after Star Trek, spearheading an outreach program that brought the likes of Sally Ride, the first woman in space, and Guion Bluford, NASA’s first African-American astronaut, to the organization.



Mae Jemison, M.D., the first African American woman in space, was a Star Trek fan.

We are always saying if you don't learn from history you are bound to repeat it. Maybe the reason we don't learn is it's told in such a boring way! I learned something from Drunk History and I'll remember it.

