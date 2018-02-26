Georgia Republicans Try Blackmailing Delta Airlines After It Cuts Ties To NRA

You have to hand it to Republicans in a way. They're completely shameless and immoral, and they just don't care one whit about appearances. They're owned by the NRA more than made guys are for the Mafia. And they just don't fucking care who knows it.

Source: USA Today



Conservatives in Georgia's Senate have a message for Delta Air Lines: Renew your relationship with the National Rifle Association or you will pay the price.

The state House had approved a tax break that could provide a $40 million benefit to the airline, but members of the Senate vowed to fight the deal after Delta dropped its discounted fares Saturday for members of the NRA.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, a Republican, vowed Monday to kill any tax break for Delta, which is headquartered in Atlanta, unless the airline revived its discount program.

“Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back,” Cagle said