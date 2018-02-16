GROSS: Kansas GOP Candidate Holds AR-15 Giveaway
Not much shocks me these days. I guess living under the Trump regime has toughened me up to a lot of the despicable things the Republican party does. For example, supporting Nazis, child molesters and wife beaters, to name a few. Let's also not forget paying porn stars to stay quiet about affairs and all that pussy grabbing.
But the headline I read today actually made me rage. A Kansas Republican candidate for Congress, Tyler Tannahill, is giving away an AR-15. The killing machine that is responsible for the majority of the mass shootings in recent history, including the Valentine's Day massacre in Parkland, Florida, that killed over a dozen students and 2 teachers.
His "giveaway" was set up just the day before the shooting, on February 13th. Now, a normal person with a conscience and morals would see the headlines and take the contest down, because that is the humane thing to do, right?
Not Tannahill. He left it up, no regrets, no remorse, no emotion.
After the shooting, he posted this utterly tone deaf tweet:
Responses were fast and furious:
Succinct:
If you want to donate to his opponent, Paul Davis, here is his twitter link:
