GROSS: Kansas GOP Candidate Holds AR-15 Giveaway

Not much shocks me these days. I guess living under the Trump regime has toughened me up to a lot of the despicable things the Republican party does. For example, supporting Nazis, child molesters and wife beaters, to name a few. Let's also not forget paying porn stars to stay quiet about affairs and all that pussy grabbing.

But the headline I read today actually made me rage. A Kansas Republican candidate for Congress, Tyler Tannahill, is giving away an AR-15. The killing machine that is responsible for the majority of the mass shootings in recent history, including the Valentine's Day massacre in Parkland, Florida, that killed over a dozen students and 2 teachers.

His "giveaway" was set up just the day before the shooting, on February 13th. Now, a normal person with a conscience and morals would see the headlines and take the contest down, because that is the humane thing to do, right?

Not Tannahill. He left it up, no regrets, no remorse, no emotion.

After the shooting, he posted this utterly tone deaf tweet:

My wife and I are heartbroken to learn of the tragedy today at a Florida school. A sticker on the door isn’t protecting our kids. We can do better. The FASTER program saves lives. https://t.co/Ctrka95XJe #KS02 #ksleg #2A — Tyler Tannahill (@TannahillTweets) February 15, 2018

Responses were fast and furious:

Who is your opponent? I want to know who to donate to as you don’t belong in elected office. Thanks! — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) February 15, 2018

Succinct:

you're a monster. — Kevin Phelan (@KPhed) February 15, 2018

So your response to a school shooting is to hold a rifle giveaway as part of your campaign? If someone was drowning, would you give them a glass of water? — Joseph Scarbrough (@ScarbroughProd) February 15, 2018

Shame on you! How can you, in good conscience, tweet this and then be giving away the very gun that killed those students and teachers at the Florida school. How do you sleep at night? Have you no shame?

↓ Story continues below ↓ — covertanjou (@covertanjou) February 15, 2018

Oh, and by the way-- schools already practice lockdown drills and have police officers on campus and it DOES NOT MATTER against an AR-15. https://t.co/GVIcL9gESD — Liza (@lizae28) February 15, 2018

If you want to donate to his opponent, Paul Davis, here is his twitter link:

https://twitter.com/PaulDavisKS