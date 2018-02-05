Howard Kurtz: Breitbart Has ‘Evolved And Matured' Into A Site 'I Go To Every Day’

Howard Kurtz made a blatant pitch to the Breitbart crowd last week as he flacked his new, Trump-friendly book to its radio-show listeners.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy caught the report:

Howard Kurtz gave an interview to Breitbart last week: “I think Breitbart has really evolved and matured into a site that I go to every day. It doesn’t mean I agree with everything on it, but I feel like there are a lot of things there I want to read" https://t.co/ZFDa1CcVpq — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 5, 2018

As the article noted, Fox host and media critic Kurtz was asked by Breitbart senior editor Joel Pollak, “Where do you see Breitbart News in the political and media ecosystem?”

“I knew Andrew Breitbart and had a lot of respect for him,” replied Kurtz. “I think Breitbart has really evolved and matured into a site that I go to every day. It doesn’t mean I agree with everything on it, but I feel like there are a lot of things there I want to read, and I think it’s very open about its opinions and points of view in a way that people can judge for themselves what to take of it.”

Really? Has Kurtz forgotten that Andrew Breitbart’s deceptive, racist ACORN videos – which destroyed ACORN – were relentlessly promoted on Fox News without any apologies? That Breitbart admitted on Fox his deceptive video falsely depicting Shirley Sherrod, once the head of Obama’s U.S.D.A., as a black racist was driven out of a desire for revenge against the NAACP over its opposition to the Tea Party?

As for the current Breitbart, On January 29, editor-at-large John Nolte said this about the attempted mass shooting at CNN:

NOLTE: CNN is a network that is in hyperdrive to legitimize political violence. CNN wants political violence. They want people hurt. They want riots, they want antifa out there. They see political violence as a legitimate tool to further CNN’s far-left agenda.

Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow recently said Breitbart had “no option” but to defend pedophile Roy Moore in order to protect Donald Trump from similar accusations. Marlow also accused Fox News of having a “vested interest” in Moore’s loss.

Just today, Breitbart deleted a tweet so vile it makes you wonder why anyone might think posting such a thing acceptable in the first place. Mediaite caught the tweet before it was deleted. The link refers to a Breitbart article about declining NFL ratings.

Grampa, what’s a Super Bowl? Well, lil Muhammad, back when the kuffar ran things, they stitched up filthy pig skins, moved them around painted lines, and shoved each other. There was secular music and alcohol – A very haram affair! https://t.co/mWI2bjcEm1 Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 5, 2018

Mediaite further notes:

This form of racism is relatively common at the site, which has featured a “black crime” tag, been named the “platform for the alt-right” by former Breitbart executive Steve Bannon, and even exposed by BuzzFeed News for trying to promote white supremacist beliefs.

Think Progress has many more examples of Breitbart's bigotry.

There were plenty of ways Kurtz could have respectfully answered Pollak’s question without explicitly legitimizing and endorsing the site. The fact that he did so speaks volumes about how low he’s willing to go.

(h/t NewsHound Richard)

Originally published at Newshounds.us