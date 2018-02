Ivanka Trump thinks it's so unfair of Peter Alexander to ask her if she believes the 20 women who accused Donald Trump of sexual attacks. After all, she's his daughter.

But since she's crossed a major line by taking a senior staffer job in the White House, Twitter is not giving her that pass. Not one bit.

It's called nepotism and it's unethical for exactly this reason, Ivanka.

Ivanka on if she believes women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct: “pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes accusers of her father when he has affirmatively stated no truth to it. I know my father. i have that right as a daughter to believe my father” — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 26, 2018

Reporters, please stick to asking Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump about her areas of policy expertise, like [FOOTAGE NOT FOUND] — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) February 26, 2018

It's just remarkably hypocritical for Ivanka Trump to pretend she can handle diplomacy with South Korea as a senior White House advisor but simultaneously feign offense about questions related to presidential sexual misconduct. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) February 26, 2018

Ivanka Trump should change her name to Ayn Brand. — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) February 26, 2018