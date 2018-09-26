White House Senior Advisor 'Doesn't Pay Attention To News'

America Relieved That Ivanka Trump Pays No Attention To News

The First Shady and senior White House Advisor, Ivanka Trump tells us that she deals with the daily chaos of the West Wing by making sure to avoid any stories that criticize her father’s junta.

“I have seen people care so much and want to do good work, but then they start getting Google alerts,” she said. “Then it starts to take more of their time, and they get defensive and suspicious of those around them, they start to ask who circulated certain things. It’s pointless, drains energy and causes their internal compass to go awry. Getting too engaged in the daily chaos is distracting, I don’t pay too much attention because it would be unhealthy.”

Good to know that Ivanka will continue her important work of looking busy in pictures posted to Instagram undisturbed by what her reverse-Electra Complex is doing to the world. It would be unhealthy for her, otherwise.

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors