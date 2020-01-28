Politics
Why 'Nepotism Barbie' Is Trending On Twitter

Donald Trump freaked out about a CNN segment, but when Ivanka decided she wanted to play wounded snowflake, things got interesting.
By Frances Langum
Pro-tip, folks: Do not be distracted by Trump's "outrage" over Don Lemon laughing at Rick Wilson and Wajahat Ali.

Trump and his Trumpers are looking for another faux-rage to distract from the horrible performance by his lawyers at the Impeachment Trial in the Senate. And the fact that John Bolton's testimony becomes more likely with each passing half-hour. Turns out their fake fainting spell over "head on a pike" lasted less than a news cycle? Sad!

Wilson and Ali aren't having it either.

__________

But Ivanka Trump's nails were dry so she decided to weigh in on Twitter.

She was as welcome as she was at the G7.

