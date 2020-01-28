Why 'Nepotism Barbie' Is Trending On Twitter

Pro-tip, folks: Do not be distracted by Trump's "outrage" over Don Lemon laughing at Rick Wilson and Wajahat Ali.

Trump and his Trumpers are looking for another faux-rage to distract from the horrible performance by his lawyers at the Impeachment Trial in the Senate. And the fact that John Bolton's testimony becomes more likely with each passing half-hour. Turns out their fake fainting spell over "head on a pike" lasted less than a news cycle? Sad!

Wilson and Ali aren't having it either.

We did. Not going to apologize for it either. If you're willing to believe and promote these absurd and dangerous lies, well, you deserve to be mocked for it: "CNNs Don Lemon Cracks Up As Rick Wilson, Wajahat Ali Trash Trump Supporters As Ignorant Rubes" https://t.co/gK3s42yj6c — Wajahat "Some Muslim...I've Never Heard Of" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 27, 2020

Let's also remember what this Trump-right Douchebag Ouroboros frenzy is REALLY about.



What *really* rattled Trump is that I went on the air and said he couldn't find Ukraine on a map.



He hates being caught out on his ignorance, and *that' is what triggered this whole thing. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 28, 2020

But Ivanka Trump's nails were dry so she decided to weigh in on Twitter.

You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided.



The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation’s ‘Real Elites’ is disgusting. https://t.co/p3RQzymx4s — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 28, 2020

She was as welcome as she was at the G7.

Awww. Isn't that nice. #NepotismBarbie is labeling people like me the "Real Elites" while she retweets a white supremacist, NAZI rag.



I feel so special now! I'm a member of the "Real Elites"!



Pardon me, while I go empty a bed pan. pic.twitter.com/otoe67JlJM — Lola Rennt (@LolaRennt20) January 28, 2020

A challenge to @IvankaTrump.

1) Search "@realDonaldTrump" and the word "Democrats."

2) Find anything in your daddy's last 500 twitter posts that isn't anything but hateful and corrosive toward half the population.

3) Apologize to this country for being an abject hypocrite. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 28, 2020

I think this separates most of us in the country @IvankaTrump https://t.co/Fa7lfwF0TG — Jojo (#Resistence) Grandma (@jojo_rugolo) January 28, 2020