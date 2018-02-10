Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden: Trump's Parade Is 'Bullsh*t'

So, Trump wants a parade. Not just any parade, but a grand, overblown military parade. Outside of a few butt-kissing right wing squawking heads, the idea has been universally panned as a very bad idea.

Add Robert J. O'Neill, the Navy SEAL who fired the kill shot on Osama bin Laden, to the list of dissenters:

A military parade is third world bullshit. We prepare. We deter. We fight. Stop this conversation. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) February 8, 2018

Hey, I guess even a right winger can get one right once in a while.

Trump's parade idea belongs to the realms of insecure, penny ante dictators in third world countries that want to pretend they're a big deal and to intimidate their subjects, not to the president of the country that used to be the leader of the free world.