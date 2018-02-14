The Omarosa Files: Pence Thinks Jesus Talks To Him





Governor MIKE PENCE signs Indiana’s We Don’t Serve Your Kind into law with the approving gaze of Indiana’s various mullahs, clerics, and militia tribesmen.

One of the refrains I hear from reasonable people is that termite buffet Mike Pence would be preferable to Comrade Stupid. I usually have to throw some cold water on their impeachment fantasies, but instead today we let the deplorable attention whore and former White House aide Omarosa Manigault do it:

About the 1:28 mark, if you want to zip ahead:

“Can I just say this. As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence. Everybody that’s wishing for impeachment might just want to reconsider their life. We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president, that’s all I’m saying. He’s extreme. I’m Christian. I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things. And I’m like, ‘Jesus ain’t say that.’ He’s scary.”

And a quick trip to the Google tells us that Omarosa Manigault is an ordained minister, so she kinda has a bit of authority when it comes to religion stuff.

So, Pence hears voices, eh? Great. We’re eff’ed in the dark.

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors