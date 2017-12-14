The View On Omarosa Leaving: 'She’s Just Been So Nasty To So Many Women'

We covered the Omarosa "resignation" yesterday, and this morning all the ladies on the panel as well as the studio audience laughed at Omarosa's remarks on GMA after she said, "My story, is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear."

Joy Behar said, "The world is waiting."

Another Trumper and another book deal. Wingnut welfare lives!

Sarah Haines said, "If her job was outreach, why was she the only one African American woman?" (in the White House)

Sunny Hostin replied, "She's really a pariah in the African American community" Omaraosa's job was "a slap in the face to the African American community."

Meghan McCain said when most White House's staff people, "they want those individuals that are not going to be seen and not heard and fade into the background."

McCain then said Trump's White House is the most unstable Oval Office since 1977 and listed off all the Trump admin people that are already gone.

Behar opined that Trump said he'd have the best people. "If these are the best, who are the worst."

They giggled about the reports from April Ryan on how she was thrown out of the White House.

Whoopi then reminded everybody what Omarosa said back in September 2016: ”Every critic, every detractor will have to bow down to President Trump. It’s everyone who’s ever doubted Donald, who ever disagreed, who ever challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”

Goldberg continued, "She did say it. I hope you find something to do, O. And I hope you find your people—because maybe they’re looking for you”

Goldberg continued, “She’s just been so nasty to so many women and so many women of color,” Goldberg added.

Omarosa is another unqualified Trump sycophant that should have never been allowed to haunt the grounds of the White House.

And she made $170,000 doing what exactly?

Editor's Note: This also happened this morning:

That amazing moment when @RobinRoberts hits Omarosa with the ‘Bye Felicia!’ 😩 pic.twitter.com/gdWDVeStJj

↓ Story continues below ↓ — theGrio.com (@theGrio) December 14, 2017

And Kellyanne can't say what her actual job was.