Omarosa Claims White House Used The Hashtag #TFA In Texts Whenever Trump Did Anything Crazy

Someone sure has changed her tune since the days when she was telling everyone that they were going to have to "bow down to president Trump," hasn't she? Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman made an appearance on MSNBC this Sunday and told host Alex Witt that White House staffers had a crazy code for Trump:

The author of the newly released tell-all, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, told MSNBC on Sunday that whenever Trump did anything “insane” or “crazy,” White House staffers and others with ties to the administration would use the hashtag #TFA in text messages. It is a reference to the 25th Amendment, which would allow Vice President Mike Pence to take over in the case of impairment that prevents Trump from fulfilling his duties.

“We had a little hashtag, hashtag TFA, whenever he did something that was just so insane and so crazy and unhinged, when he would flip positions from one hour to the next, we’d just hashtag it ‘TFA’ and keep moving,” she said during the interview with MSNBC.

Omarosa’s allegation was the latest in a string of unflattering claims that the former reality TV star has made against the Trump administration since the release of her book in mid August. Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her in December.