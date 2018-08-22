Omarosa Releases Video Proving Michael Cohen Worked On Campaign

This would have been a bigger story but yesterday was kinda busy.

On Hardball Tuesday, Omarosa Manigault Newman released a phone video she made during the Trump presidential campaign, showing Michael Cohen boarding the Trump campaign plane.

The video was taken on a campaign trip to Cleveland that Omarosa says Michael Cohen organized. She said this proves any claim by Trump that Michael Cohen was not involved with the campaign is a lie.

Omarosa told Chris Matthews: “This is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump … because he knows that the person who knows everything about him, about his relationship with these women and others people may not know about, will come to light.”

This video was not a "bombshell," especially given the events of yesterday, and if it's the best Omarosa's got, her fifteen minutes may be up.