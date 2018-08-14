CBS Releases Omarosa Audio: Aides Discuss Trump Using N-Word

Last night, former Trump spokesperson Katrina Pierson denied she knew Trump used the n-word on Fox News saying her conversation with Omarosa, "did not happen," but CBS released a new Omarosa tape which catches her on tape doing exactly what Omarosa claimed she did.

Omarosa is shaking up the White House, and they only have themselves to blame.

After Trump bashed her on Twitter yesterday, finishing off his tweet rage by calling her a lowlife, she gave CBS News a new audio recording which seems to back up her claims.

CBS reports in her new book, "Unhinged," Omarosa claims the Trump campaign was aware of the existence of the tape and we hear conversations with Lynne Patton and Katrina Pierson discussing the racists tape and how to spin the tape if it gets out.

"I am trying to find at least what context it was used in to help us maybe try to figure out a way to spin it," Pierson is heard saying. Patton then described a conversation she had with then-candidate Trump about making the slur. Patton: "I said, 'Well, sir, can you think of any time where this happened?' And he said, 'no.'" Omarosa: "Well, that is not true." Patton: "He goes, how do you think I should handle it and I told him exactly what you just said, Omarosa, which is well, it depends on what scenario you are talking about. And he said, well, why don't you just go ahead and put it to bed." Pierson: "He said. No, he said it. He is embarrassed by it."

Lynn had denied Omarosa's claims yesterday before the release of the new tape.

I'm sure Pierson will comeback with more spin and denials, but this is really bad for her and for Trump.

.