Ed Henry Blasts Katrina Pierson: 'You Changed Your Story'

Ed Henry got into a heated argument with Katrina Pierson, a former Trump campaign spokesman after she was exposed as lying to him the night before.

On Monday's Fox News At Night, Pierson told him the night before she never had any conversations with Omarosa about Trump using the N-word or a tape of it existing.

"That did not happen. It sounds like she's writing a script for a movie....that is absolutely not true," Katrina said.

Henry admitted he was a little mixed up in his questions last night which was an honest mistake, but continued.

Henry said, “That does not change the substance Katrina, of the very fact that you are now claiming today there are two different phone calls,”

Pierson jumped in, “I’m not claiming that Ed,” Pierson said.

“You told me that several times today,” Henry replied.

Henry was not going to let her bamboozle him with Kellyanne Conway-like distortions.

After he put out the facts about the calls, she veered into Chick Todd territory, and he refused to go there. "Let's talk about this tape."

“Hang on, pardon me, I'm going to be polite to you I’m not going to — No, no, no, I'm not doing side issues. Pardon me. No, no, no...The tape says that you said he said it. You told me you never said that! You're on tape.”

She continued to deny, and he again said, "But you were on tape."

As Pierson tried to bring up other tapes and networks, Henry continued to control the segment and waved her off.

After Henry reiterated her excuse that she just wanted to appease Omarosa and move the conversation along, Katrina denied they were the same things which are ridiculous.

Henry said, "You didn't say that last night. You changed your story."

As Katrina kept trying to spin the story, Ed Henry replied, "Hang on, you just misquoted yourself."

After more shouting occurred, Ed Henry moved past the n-word discussions and asked her if it was appropriate to call a woman a dog, yes or no?" Katrina replied, "it depends which he did to you."

"It depends?"

If only more Fox News hosts conducted themselves in this way, the network would have a better chance of defending itself against their Trump administration "state-sponsored TV" reputation.

This one interview was a diamond in the rough.