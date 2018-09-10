The View: Omarosa Has Another Trump Tape

Omarosa Manigault shows off her skill at extending her fifteen minutes of fame by dripping out another Trump tape, this time on the daytime talk show "The View":

The segment starts with the earlier revelation that White House staff, including family members, would use the hashtag #TFA, for Twenty-Fifth Amendment, when Trump would do something crazy, They also used the Orange emoji.

Omarosa just said they also used 🍊 in their text msgs referring to Trump. Hahahahaha!! — Anna Notaro (@AnnaNotaro22) September 10, 2018

Then she set up the tape of Donald Trump she released today:

OMAROSA: When Donald Trump got bored, which was very often because his attention span was very short, he would sometimes try to figure out what meetings were taking place in the White House and he would crash those meetings. This was a meeting with the entire communications staff and the press shop, meeting to talk about tax reform or his trip to North Korea. He crashed the meeting, he came into the meeting, he sat down and he starts rambling from topic to topic, none of it makes sense.

The main topic discussed on the tape was Hillary's collusion with the Russians and misuse of campaign funds. Not making that up.

The tape was made only last October.