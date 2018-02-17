Our Sociopath-in-Chief

This thing that calls itself 'President' just doesn't know how to act like a human being.

Source: Splinter

With Florida high school students practically begging politicians to do something about the gun violence that threatens their right to a decent education without fearing for their lives, the president of the United States appears to be most concerned about his own image.

And the image Donald Trump chooses to project to the world in the wake of the horrible massacre this week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is one of smiles and a signature thumb’s up.

Trump tweeted various photos following a brief Friday night visit to a hospital and sheriff’s office near the high school where 17 people died this week and many others were injured. The president and first lady Melania Trump are pictured smiling with hospital staff and police officers as Trump flashes a thumb’s up.

In fact, he does this several times, including in the new profile photo of his Twitter account.