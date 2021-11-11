Criminologist: Rittenhouse 'Arrogant' Testimony 'Bordering On Sociopathic'

Criminologist Casey Jordan reacted to the testimony of Kyle Rittenhouse on Wednesday by suggesting that the 18-year-old defendant displayed "sociopathic" tendencies.
By DavidNovember 11, 2021

Jordan spoke about the case during a break in Rittenhouse's testimony about the night he is accused of killing two victims and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

According to Jordan, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger has been "dogged" in his cross-examination of Rittenhouse.

"And really what he's trying to do is say, you put yourself into a position where this give-and-take -- and that's why we're in court -- resulted in the loss of life," she explained. "And to Mr. Rittenhouse's credit, he is approaching this, he is saying all the words correctly. He has been very well prepared. He's probably what we call autodidactic. He's taught himself everything he needs to say about the criminal law to fit his needs."

"But his demeanor is going to be his worst enemy," Jordan said. "He is coming across as so confidant, so arrogant, so unapologetic to almost be -- I would argue -- bordering on a sociopathic personality. He just believes what he did was right and he believes the court should agree with him as well."

She added: "And I don't know if that's going to come back to bite him. It's his demeanor, not his words that are going to get him in trouble."

