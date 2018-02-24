By Popular Request, These Businesses Have Just Cut Their Ties With The NRA
If you're an NRA member, your affinity discounts are disappearing by the hour:
JUST IN: Delta and United airlines have joined a growing list of companies that have ended partnerships with the National Rifle Association in recent days https://t.co/DK7UoiYoMx pic.twitter.com/06jApfVamA
— CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2018
Why are Delta and United and many companies severing ties with @NRA? Because of you. Know the power you have to shape public sentiment.
Corporations now realize that supporting an organization like the NRA that holds extreme, uncompromising fringe views is not good for business https://t.co/O8T6YLeeAm
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 24, 2018
U.S. companies distancing themselves from NRA after latest school shooting https://t.co/zQro6SrcZg pic.twitter.com/1xeZVLIatM
— Talking Points Memo (@TPM) February 23, 2018
Insurer Chubb says will stop underwriting NRA insurance for gun owners https://t.co/jiJ99GRFgw
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 23, 2018
In the past 24 hours, these companies have ended their relationship with the @NRA:
Best Western
Wyndham Hotels
Alamo Rent A Car
National Rent A Car
Enterprise Rent A Car
First National Bank of Omaha#BoycottNRA
— Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) February 23, 2018
Home security startup SimpliSafe is cutting ties with the NRA. https://t.co/6sO4Se1ZZG
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 23, 2018
The insurance giant MetLife is ending a discount program with the NRA, becoming the latest business to break ties with the pro-gun group after the mass shooting last week at a Florida high school.#NeverAgain #BoycottNRAhttps://t.co/fF66U2BI1C
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) February 23, 2018
Another one... https://t.co/u3v8ZwV86q
— Michelle Vicari (@Eggface) February 23, 2018
IT’S WORKING, PEOPLE: Symantec (software giant behind Norton Antivirus) ends NRA membership deals after backlash. https://t.co/SnxQW1228d
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 23, 2018
