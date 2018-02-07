Shep Smith Mocks Trump's Demand For A Military Parade: 'They Can Give Him Little Mini Replicas!'

Fox News National Security Analyst Jennifer Griffin joined Shep Smith for a laugh at Donald Trump's expense.

Griffin and Smith first discussed the downside of military parades in the U.S, including the fact that two-bit dictators like Kim Jong Un do these things to prop up their regimes and stroke their massive egos.

After mentioning that Trump could go watch a parade on a military base any time he wanted, they moved on to other, more ridiculous ideas.

"They could give him replicas," said Shep. "He wants to see what he has. they can give him little -- i had some of those when i was a kid."

Playing along, Griffin said, "Years ago we did a story from Moscow about how Russians used to put out balloons as missiles, tricking the U.S. They were fake missiles through Red Square."

"You can get the plastic ones and lay them out on the table and say here you go," laughed Shep.

Ah, a moment of levity in a day of insanity. It's always refreshing.

Personally, I like the balloon missile idea the best.