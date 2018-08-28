Shep Smith Mocks Trump's Google Complaints: 'What Is He Talking About?'

Shep Smith came away from Donald Trump's unscripted remarks with a confused, quizzical look on his face. Just seconds before, Trump told reporters, "The wall will be paid for easily by Mexico. It will ultimately be paid for by Mexico."

When asked about Google, Trump told reporters, "I think Google has taken advantage of a lot of people. It's a very serious thing and a very serious charge."

"I think what Google and what others are doing, if you look at what is going on at Twitter, look at what is going on in Facebook, they better be careful," he warned. "You can't do that to people. You can't do it. We have tremendous -- we have literally thousands and thousands of complaints coming in. You just can't do that. "

"So I think that Google and Twitter and Facebook, they're really treading on troubled territory. They have to be careful," he concluded.

To that, Smith was incredulous. "And this new thing, today's new thing, not a thing, but a thing, Google is taking advantage of a lot of people."

He went on to mock Trump's claims before turning to John Roberts Google, Facebook and

"What is he talking about? Treading on troubled territory? You can't do that? Do what to people?"

Roberts made some excuses, of course. "He's just venting," he said. "He doesn't like the coverage that he sees."

Cutting to the chase, Shep nailed the problem. "It's not the people delivering [the news] or the platforms on which they receive it. Seems to be the news itself," he observed. "Around there, the news is not good except the fake news. The fake news seems to be good for him. The real news is unpleasant."

YES. Exactly. Trump must have Googled and found some real news about him!

This whole Google/Facebook/Twitter nonsense is more ref-working ahead of next week's hearing. Trump and his cult would like these platforms to please elevate the voices of fascists and haters like Milo, Cernovich, and Prosobiec. They want Pizzagate at the top of search. They want the Russia investigation buried.

And Trump is just working that angle from the Oval Office, which is utterly disgusting.