Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Colin Hay - Overkill, 2017

I've been humming this song a lot lately. I can't get to sleep; I think about the implications... I don't know about you guys, but sleep can be elusive on days like last Friday, where the news comes fast and furious and the larger implications of it can dredge up even more horror.

I can't explain it. Maybe it's just that there seems to be so much meanness infecting the country. It's hard to take. I miss the days--however imperfect they were in details--where people tried to be decent. Maybe it would be better if we all took John Pavlovitz' words to heart:

Life is stunningly short and it is eggshell fragile.

Most people are having a really tough time.

They are almost always in more pain than you think they are.

Everyone is doing the very best they can to get through this day, and many are going through all manner of horrors in the process.

No one is immune from the invasive collateral damage of living. And you don’t have to save these people or fix them or give them any special treatment. They are rarely asking for such things. The only thing these wounded and weary human beings need from you as you share this space with them—is for you not be a jerk. It’s really that simple. They need you to not contribute to their grieving, not to compound their sadness, not to amplify their fear, not to add to their adversity.

In other words, we need you to NOT be the Trump administration.

So what's catching your eye this morning?