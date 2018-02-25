Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I'm not feeling at all well this Sunday, so no long dissertation from me. I simply want to admire once again the strength of character and the poise of these Parkland teenagers in the face of tragedy. I think it was Nate Silver on the The Weeds podcast who noted that the reason these kids' ability to speak truth to power and ask the tough questions of politicians and the NRA alike is so startling to us because our own media has abdicated that role completely for decades.

And more importantly, it. is. working.

As of today, @Emma4Change now has more followers than the @NRA. It happened in less than two weeks.



This is a movement.

This is the future.

Change is now. pic.twitter.com/8yHSpq9Zac — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 24, 2018

So, what's catching your eye this morning?