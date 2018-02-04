Unhinged Trump 2020 Adviser Refuses To Give Obama Credit For Black Jobs: Trump Is The 'Yes We Can' President

Bruce Levell, an adviser to Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, told MSNBC on Sunday that President Barack Obama should not get credit for jobs created during his administration because Trump is the real "Yes We Can" president.

During an interview with Levell, MSNBC host Alex Witt noted that Trump has recently taken credit for record-low black unemployment, a trend which started under Obama.

"Do you think, Bruce, it is a bit disingenuous to say that this has happened, that black unemployment has happened under President Trump, when look at what's on the screen right now?" Witt said pointing to a graphic showing that black unemployment dropped far more under Obama than under Trump.

"How is it that President Trump takes credit for it?" she wondered.

"When you are the president of the United States, you know as well as I do, you get the credit, good or bad," Levell replied. "President Trump is the president of these United States of America. The numbers speak for themselves. But what I'm trying to tell you is that you have a leader here in the Oval Office who's putting out this cheer and putting out this euphoria of 'Yes We Can.' We can do all this and we can build this nation, we can build our business. That spills over into our American democracy that people want to make a better change. So, he gets the credit for this! We're not looking back, we're looking forward."

"Do you give the credit to Barack Obama as well?" Witt asked.

"No!" Levell exclaimed. "We're talking about now."

"You don't give the credit to Barack Obama for the prior seven years?" Witt pressed.

"He did not grow the GDP!" Levell shouted. "The only thing President Obama grew was $9 trillion of debt."