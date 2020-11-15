Politics
Rep. Ted Lieu Trolls Trump Over 'Thousands' MAGA March

Rep. Ted Lieu told MSNBC that the Million MAGA March was so embarrassingly small that Trump refused to speak to his supporters, playing golf instead.
On Saturday, Rep. Ted Lieu told MSNBC that the "Million" MAGA March was so embarrassingly small that Trump refused to speak to his supporters, and instead played golf.

Alex Witt hosted her weekend show, and after bringing in CA36's Congressman, she asked if any of Trump's legal challenges and lawsuits in five battleground states would bear any fruit.

Rep. Lieu said, "Before I answer that question, I just want to note when you look at the images of the Million MAGA March, it was a catastrophic failure."

"They're expecting a million people, only a few thousand showed up, that's why Donald Trump is playing golf today and not speaking to the embarrassingly small crowd size," Rep. Lieu said.

Snap!

The California congressman said Donald Trump has lost twenty cases in court so far.

"And that's because courts actually require evidence. You can't just go up and lie. Essentially these lawsuits are frivolous," Rep. Lieu stated unequivocally.

True, that.

In your face Trump, Steve Bannon, his Proud Boys, and Trump's white supremacist supporters.

