Build A Better Vocabulary (and Take Down Trump) With John Brennan!

John Brennan brings it with a mighty fine barrage of $5 words:

When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018

Moral turpitude is especially delicious:

Moral turpitude is a legal concept in the United States and some other countries that refers to “an act or behavior that gravely violates the sentiment or accepted standard of the community”. This term appears in U.S. immigration law beginning in the 19th century. The concept of “moral turpitude” might escape precise definition, but it has been described as an “act of baseness, vileness, or depravity in the private and social duties which a man owes to his fellowmen [sic], or to society in general, contrary to the accepted and customary rule of right and duty between man and man.” The classification of a crime or other conduct as constituting moral turpitude has significance in several areas of law.

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors