CNN Anchor Stunned After Trump's Racist Remarks At Mexico-California Border

As a Californian, I will be very glad when Trump takes his racist self back to the other coast and leaves us alone. Since he has failed to heed California Democrats' advice, I instead have the unhappy task of documenting his ignorance, his hateful attitudes, and his stupid play to his racist base.

Trump went to the Tijuana border today to have a look at prototypes for his wall boondoggle. While he was there, he rambled incoherently.

"[Mexicans] are like professional mountain climbers, incredible climbers," Trump said, with absolutely no basis for that. (Can calves like cantaloupes be far behind?). "They can't climb some of these walls."

He wrapped that proclamation with this: "Some of them they can. those are the walls we're not using."

He went on to rant about Jerry Brown and California property taxes under Republicans' Proposition 13:

"I think the governor is doing a terrible job," Trump said, as if that wasn't at all partisan. "I have property in California. I don't speak too much about my property anymore but I have great property in California. The taxes are way, way out of whack. And people are going to start to move pretty soon."

Oh, please do. If you think California property taxes are bad, I double-dog dare anyone to check out Texas' property taxes. They're terrible. But whatever. Facts don't matter to this buffoon.

He contined, "If you don't have that kind of wall, the drugs are pouring through."

No, no they're not. What century is this guy in anyway?

After that bit of buffoonery which prompted me to start screaming at the screen and feel the heat of the flush of elevated blood pressure, Brooke Baldwin broke the tension by rolling her head along with her eyes over the "mountain climber" comment. It's worth watching to the end and will probably find its way to social media as an everlasting gif.

As if that wasn't enough, there is more video of Trump rambling incoherently about no walls, no country, holes in fences (many holes, having to be patched all the time), see-through walls, and more. It's all a big base play, intended to stoke up the racists and keep them loyal to Dear Leader.

Mountain climbers. See-through walls. Trump, go home. Leave our lovely state alone.