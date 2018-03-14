Fox And Friends Can Barely Keep Their Panties On Because 'No Collusion'

By Frances Langum
22 hours ago by Frances Langum
up

The Fox and Friends crotch-couch hosts could barely contain their excitement this morning because "NO COLLUSION!"

Ainsley was instructed to yell out Trump's all-caps tweet before 6am this morning.

And Devin Nunes did his main job which is to provide pro-Trump content for Fox News. That is the entire purpose of Republican-led "investigations" and has been through

travel gate
Vince Foster
Whitewater
Christmas Card list
death panels
baby parts
Solyndra
Fast and Furious
The Tarmac
Sidney Blumenthal
IRS-gate
Clinton Body count
Clinton Foundation
Uranium One
AND BENGHAZI...

