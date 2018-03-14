Fox And Friends Can Barely Keep Their Panties On Because 'No Collusion'

The Fox and Friends crotch-couch hosts could barely contain their excitement this morning because "NO COLLUSION!"

Ainsley was instructed to yell out Trump's all-caps tweet before 6am this morning.

And Devin Nunes did his main job which is to provide pro-Trump content for Fox News. That is the entire purpose of Republican-led "investigations" and has been through

travel gate

Vince Foster

Whitewater

Christmas Card list

death panels

baby parts

Solyndra

Fast and Furious

The Tarmac

Sidney Blumenthal

IRS-gate

Clinton Body count

Clinton Foundation

Uranium One

AND BENGHAZI...

In other news:

Pretty drastic steps to get stormy out of the news, eh? — Karoli (@Karoli) March 13, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos not fired today — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) March 13, 2018