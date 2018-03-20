It's Official: GOP To Run Nazi In IL-03
Arthur Jones is a Holocaust denier and former leader of the American Nazi Party, but that's good enough for today's Republicans.
Last month he did this off-the-wall interview on CNN, seen above.
Source: The Hill
Republican candidate Arthur Jones, a Holocaust denier who has been disavowed by his own party, will be the GOP's nominee in a suburban Chicago congressional district after he ran in Tuesday's primary unopposed.
Jones's campaign website contains a section called "The Holocaust Racket" in which he argues that there is "no proof such a so-called 'Holocaust' ever took place anywhere in Europe against the Jews" and that Jews are "directly responsible for the murder of at least 300 million people."
Jones in February told the Chicago Sun-Times that he's a former leader of the American Nazi Party.
