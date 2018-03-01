Mike's Blog Round Up
All eyes are on Trump as his White House races to do as much damage as possible before consequences catch up with them.
Lance Mannion: Trump brags about his hypothetical heroism
Refinery29: Pence says abortion will end during “our time”
Booman Tribune: the indefinite detention of immigrants will have unexpected consequences
Emptywheel: telephone tag in the White House
Columbia Journalism Review: Trump and his followers through the eyes of the photographers covering them
Bonus Track: a wedding night “strip-tease”: what a fashionable Brooklyn bride was wearing in 1903
