Mike's Blog Round Up

By Susan of Texas
All eyes are on Trump as his White House races to do as much damage as possible before consequences catch up with them.

Lance Mannion: Trump brags about his hypothetical heroism

Refinery29: Pence says abortion will end during “our time”

Booman Tribune: the indefinite detention of immigrants will have unexpected consequences

Emptywheel: telephone tag in the White House

Columbia Journalism Review: Trump and his followers through the eyes of the photographers covering them

Bonus Track: a wedding night “strip-tease”: what a fashionable Brooklyn bride was wearing in 1903

