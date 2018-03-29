Politics And Reality Radio: Antifa Has Nazis On The Run

We kick off this week's show with Joan Walsh, national correspondent for The Nation and contributor to CNN, to talk about how, after years of neglect, progressive groups and the Democratic Party are finally contesting state legislative races across the country.

Then we'll be joined by David Klion, a Brooklyn-based writer, to discuss The Atlantic's decision to hire Kevin Williamson -- a right-wing provocateur of questionable talent --in order to bring "ideological diversity" to the prominent magazine's lineup of opinion writers. Williamson is the latest anti-Trump conservative to get a prominent platform in the supposedly liberal media despite a history of some highly offensive rhetoric.

Finally, we'll speak with Dartmouth historian Mark Bray, author of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, about what the media miss in their coverage of the movement.

Playlist:

Smashmouth: "Road Man"

Jonathon Adams and the cast of Rocky Horror Picture Show: "Eddie"

Son Little: "O Me O My"

Jesse Belvin: "Guess Who"

As always, you can also subscribe to the show on iTunes, Soundcloud or Podbean.