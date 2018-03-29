Report: Russians Are Hacking Critical Infrastructure

So much gets lost in the Trump chaos, but this seems important: Last week, the U.S. government issued a joint report from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security that described a massive Russian cyber campaign to attack critical infrastructure.

Will this get slow-walked, the way the Russian election hacking was?

Vox reports that this is first time the US government has publicly blamed Russia’s government for attacks on energy infrastructure. That means instead of targeting individual hackers, the U.S. will now respond against Russia.

They can then sanction high-level members of those agencies for the actions of their subordinates. "This makes further hacking operations a lot riskier for not just the hackers themselves but also their bosses and the government that authorized them. It’s a first step toward establishing deterrence in cyberspace," Vox reported.

In the meantime, not all of these things will be connected to Russia. But I bet most of them will:

Baltimore 911 dispatch system hacked, investigation underway, officials confirmhttps://t.co/PFzanL9nGy

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are investigating a ransomware attack on the city of Atlanta, city officials said https://t.co/T2UlnhvPNK pic.twitter.com/d8tobtXAtD — CNN (@CNN) March 22, 2018

Atlanta was warned months before a recent cyberattack that its IT systems could easily come under attack if they were not fixed immediately, an internal audit found; days later, a ransomware attack struck another major American city -- Baltimore https://t.co/9OExcjwHqx pic.twitter.com/QJgnU0RY3S — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 28, 2018

Boeing says it was hit by WannaCry virus, but it's a 'limited intrusion' https://t.co/5LP0I16jhQ — Jeffrey Levin (@jilevin) March 29, 2018