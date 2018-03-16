Roanoke City Employee Claimed She Was Fired For Her Concealed Carry Permit. She Lied.

Friday night a user named Storm Durham (@chelstorrm) posted a completely fanatical story claiming that she was fired from her government job in Roanoke Virginia Department of Social Services because they found out she had a concealed carry permit. If you possess an IQ of at least 60, you would realize that this story is utter crap. Not only are CC permits legal in Virginia, but there is no reason to be fired for possessing one.

Here is what she posted:

I was fired today. From Roanoke City Social Services, serving as a damn good social worker. I was fired for having a concealed carry permit. Not the gun, the permit. I was escorted by 3 city police officers bc I am a "safety risk to the building" — Storm Durham (@chelstorrm) March 10, 2018

Then she started tagging the typical right wing echo chamber tools: Tomi Lahren, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Greg Gutfeld Show, Laura Ingraham, Shannon Bream, Kim Guilfoyle, Laura Loomer, Clint Eastwood and Donald Trump. Dana Loesch's husband tweeted at her, among others.

Oh, a funding page is up:

The funding page is officially up ya'll! Thank you so so much for all the support and love! https://t.co/Gij3iGCBQQ — Storm Durham (@chelstorrm) March 13, 2018

So I jumped all over this. Personal story: I used to work for the State of Maryland in a similar field. I know how hard it is to get fired from a government job. There are various steps that must be followed: verbal warnings, retraining, written warnings, probation, etc. You don't just randomly get fired, unless you break a law, assault someone at work, bring drugs to work, etc.

I tweeted at her:

Questions: 1. You have a BA. How can you be a social worker? You need an LCSW for that title. Your Linked In says “family services specialist”? 2. How did they “know” about your CC permit? 3. Were you aware of the rule implemented in 2015 about no CC weapons in govt bldgs? — Red (@Redpainter1) March 10, 2018

She responded:

Lol. My gun was never on me or my person. I do not have to be licensed just have my degree in human services which I do. FYI VA changed the term “social worker” to family services specialist about a year ago. — Storm Durham (@chelstorrm) March 10, 2018

I asked for her termination letter:

Zero chance she didn't get a termination letter if she was let go from a government agency. Post it. Let's all see.#Fetch — Red (@Redpainter1) March 10, 2018

She refused to post it. The weekend went on...

Snopes looked into it and declared her story "fake"

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/was-a-dss-worker-fired-in-roanoke-city...

The Roanoke Times got some answers in the form of official statements from Roanoke government representatives, which said in part, “In light of these assertions, however, it is important to note that the City of Roanoke respects the Constitutional rights of its citizens and that the dismissal in question was not based upon anyone’s exercise of such rights.”

Roanoke Human Resources Director Michele Vineyard, said, "The actions taken by the City were not based upon the former employee’s right to hold a concealed carry permit for firearms. I want to emphasize that we have no policy or procedure limiting the right of employees to hold concealed carry permits as authorized by the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia. We respect and support the Constitutional rights of our employees as citizens.”

Durham finally received a letter explaining the reasons she was terminated, though she denies all of them. It turns out she was just a terrible employee. Unprofessional, had awful attendance, showed an unwillingness to correct her behaviors, had time management issues and created "workplace safety issues" for her agency. Sounds like she was terminated for cause.

But we don't expect the gun nuts to retract their support. They've gotten the traction they wanted with their social media crowds, after all.