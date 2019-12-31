Politics
Daily Beast: Trumpers Carry Out Witch Hunt After Employee 'Likes' Chelsea's Tweet

Someone clicked on a Chelsea Clinton tweet from a U.S. mission, and they went all out to find out who.
By Susie Madrak

Just in case you were wondering how the thin-skinned Manic Mango would handle a second term! Via the Daily Beast:

That week in July, Trump drew criticism for his decision to let his daughter Ivanka fill his seat at the G20 meeting of top economic powers in Hamburg, Germany. After days of the pile on, Trump took to Twitter the morning of July 10 to claim his decision to have Ivanka represent the U.S. at the G20 was “very standard” and that Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany agreed. Not more than 15 minutes later, he switched his tenor and began attacking Clinton and the press. “If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!,” Trump said.

Clinton shot back: “It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not.”

Chelsea Clinton got over half a million likes, and one of them was from the account for the U.S. mission to the European Union.

That kicked off a weeks-long investigation to find out who had access -- and who clicked "like." THE HORROR!

One individual familiar with the exchanges said the Secretary of State’s top managers in Washington “wanted blood” and called Brussels numerous times demanding the name of the culprit.

U.S. officials in Belgium were never able to give Tillerson’s office a name and soon after, the embassy restructured the Twitter account and limited access to just two individuals.


