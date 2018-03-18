Soledad O'Brien Blisters Chuck Woolery After He Insists Trump Is 'Fighting For The Republic'

Television journalist Soledad O'Brien on Sunday jabbed conservative presenter Chuck Woolery after he claimed that President Donald Trump is "fighting for the the Republic."

In a tweet on Saturday, Woolery blasted Democrats and praised Republicans, a common theme on his timeline.

While Democrats and Republicans are fighting for their parties, Trump is fighting for the Republic. I hope you can see this. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) March 17, 2018

O'Brien responded the next morning with a single sentence, pointing out Trump's troubles with adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

"President Trump is fighting a porn star, babe," O'Brien wrote before presumably dropping the mic.