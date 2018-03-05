Trump Claims He Personally Slashed Cost Of Jerusalem Embassy From $1 Billion To $250,000

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that he had reduced the cost of the American embassy in Jerusalem from $1 billion to a mere $250,000.

During an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Trump revealed that he may attend the controversial embassy opening in Jerusalem.

Trump also asserted that moving the embassy to Jerusalem "gives us a real opportunity for peace."

"We're going to have it built very quickly and very inexpensively," Trump revealed. "They put an order in front last week for a billion dollars. I said, 'A billion! What's that for?' We're going to build an embassy. I said, we're not going to spend a billion dollars. And we're actually doing it for about $250,000."

Trump noted that the embassy he's building is "temporary but it will be very nice."

"$250,000 versus a billion dollars," the president said, turning to Netanyahu. "Is that good?"