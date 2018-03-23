Trump 'May' Veto Omnibus Spending Bill, Shut Down Government Tonight
Why do Republicans ever believe anything Trump says? They successfully passed a $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill to avert a government shutdown -- and this morning, Trump's threatening a veto, which would shut down the federal government at midnight. What fun!
The bill increased military and domestic spending and also strengthened background checks for gun buyers. Mick Mulvaney, the White House budget director, said Trump would sign the measure, saying it funds his priorities.
Now he's upset because it doesn't completely pay for his wall, and pretending he's upset about DACA?. (FYI: Democrats did include DACA in the bill; Republicans removed it.)
There it is: It was criticized on Fox this morning. Just another day in Trumpland.
