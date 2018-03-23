Trump 'May' Veto Omnibus Spending Bill, Shut Down Government Tonight

Why do Republicans ever believe anything Trump says? They successfully passed a $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill to avert a government shutdown -- and this morning, Trump's threatening a veto, which would shut down the federal government at midnight. What fun!

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

DACA was abandoned by the Democrats. Very unfair to them! Would have been tied to desperately needed Wall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

The bill increased military and domestic spending and also strengthened background checks for gun buyers. Mick Mulvaney, the White House budget director, said Trump would sign the measure, saying it funds his priorities.

Now he's upset because it doesn't completely pay for his wall, and pretending he's upset about DACA?. (FYI: Democrats did include DACA in the bill; Republicans removed it.)

Just ran into @SenatorLankford giving a Capitol tour. I told him about the Trump veto threat. He thought I was joking. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 23, 2018

The Omnibus has major sanctions against Russia in it. That's why you want to VETO it. Don't act like you care about DACA. YOU CARE ABOUT RUSSIA! — Ed Krassenstein 💎 (@EdKrassen) March 23, 2018

Why did Trump suddenly decide to criticize the spending bill, threaten a veto? We don't know yet, buttttt: it was criticized on Fox and Friends this morning. https://t.co/YLaY2DWl9Z — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 23, 2018

There it is: It was criticized on Fox this morning. Just another day in Trumpland.