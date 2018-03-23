'Wet Blanket' George Will Wants Parkland Teens Off His Lawn
George Will admitted that it is his "job" to be a wet blanket on the political movements of young people, the question then is, why the HELL does MSNBC pay him for it?
Here's a partial transcript of his comments:
GEORGE WILL: We already have an adolescent presidency, I'm not sure we want legislation from teenagers. I think it's obnoxious for schools around the country to be enthusiastic participants in furthering a political agenda.
...the chance of being -- having one of these incidents in your school is quite small. Second, any legislation that these kids could get passed, that would be zero passed, but if they did, it would have zero impact on the safety of these schools.
He then referred to alleged Trump mistress Karen McDougal as a "fun" news story, with "the television lady with her diamonds glistening on her crucifix saying 'after we were intimate, I'm offered me money, and it's not that kind of girl.'"
snicker snicker.
Twitter was not amused:
