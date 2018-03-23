'Wet Blanket' George Will Wants Parkland Teens Off His Lawn

George Will admitted that it is his "job" to be a wet blanket on the political movements of young people, the question then is, why the HELL does MSNBC pay him for it?

Here's a partial transcript of his comments:

GEORGE WILL: We already have an adolescent presidency, I'm not sure we want legislation from teenagers. I think it's obnoxious for schools around the country to be enthusiastic participants in furthering a political agenda. ...the chance of being -- having one of these incidents in your school is quite small. Second, any legislation that these kids could get passed, that would be zero passed, but if they did, it would have zero impact on the safety of these schools.

He then referred to alleged Trump mistress Karen McDougal as a "fun" news story, with "the television lady with her diamonds glistening on her crucifix saying 'after we were intimate, I'm offered me money, and it's not that kind of girl.'"

snicker snicker.

Twitter was not amused:

George Will on MSNBC right now. Murders at schools are a small number...aka acceptable losses. A Republican's message to the herd. — Richard Saunders (@BoycottUtah) March 23, 2018

#GeorgeWill has got it wrong. Whatever "small number" of schools have shootings, EVERY US school has lockdown drills, false alarms, shooting rumors, kids w/ school based anxiety & the kid "most likely to do a Columbine" # MTPDaily @chucktodd — (((ToriAdams1))) (@ToriAdams1) March 23, 2018

As @GeorgeWill disparages HS students and slut shames women on #MTPDaily, @chucktodd and other panelists all just sit silent or laugh. As the mom of a HS student and a woman, you all disgust me to my core — #nyetmypresident (@Lisa4LFA) March 23, 2018