Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, RAC performs, Never Let You Go (ft. Matthew Koma & Hilary Duff).

Left Jabs addresses the horse race coverage. Things are not always what they seem.

Wonkette was surprised that the demented 78-year old career criminal Donald Trump didn't throw paper towels.

Pharyngula hopes they never disappoint their kids like this.

Doc Searls Weblog answers the question of when is a podcast NOT a podcast. Hint: TFNYT.

Bonus Track: Music blogger Fox Reviews Rock all month will be blogging about Spooky Halloween Songs and Rock Icons in Horror!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

