FAIL: CNN Reporter Claims Trump 'Offering A Message Of Unity' After Hurricane

There's bad reporting and then there's this level of overt propaganda that'd make Fox News blush. CNN's Kristen Holmes probably just sent in her audition tape to get a Trump administration job.

Seen in context though, as opposed to the soundbite clip in the tweet below, there is some contrast made between Trump's grotesque early response to the Hurricane, where all he did was blame the Biden administration, and his current masquerade as a "concerned" former president. And maybe there's even a level of irony there when she says Trump is "offering a message of unity." But it's all still pretty gross in my estimation. The mainstream media keeps trying to normalize Trump, and treat him as a real figure worthy of respect because of the office he once held. They should stop that, stop putting lipstick on the pig.

Source: Media Matters

In recent days, Donald Trump has lied about President Joe Biden’s offered assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and Biden’s communications with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, claiming that Democrats including North Carolina’s governor are “going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas.” Yet on September 30, a CNN correspondent claimed that Trump is “offering a message of unity” during his visit to Georgia. CNN correspondent Kristen Holmes reported that Trump “is clearly taking this seriously as a politician is on the ground trying to show that he is there in support of the people on the ground in Georgia.” She also claimed that Trump is “offering a message of unity,” though she acknowledged that he has also attacked Vice President Kamala Harris for not visiting the area. (Harris and Biden have both said they will visit when doing so would not disrupt recovery efforts.) Holmes highlighted that Trump said he was arriving with a tanker truck full of gasoline, and she noted that “if you've ever covered one of these storms, you understand that one of the first things and hardest things to come by is gasoline.”

KRISTEN HOLMES: He is clearly taking this seriously as a politician is on the ground trying to show that he is there in support of the people on the ground in Georgia. And, of course, this comes as well. He is, again, offering a message of unity. He has spent the last several days slamming Kamala Harris, his rival, for not being on the ground, for not helping with this storm.

CNN correspondent says Trump is taking Helene seriously and is offering a "message of unity." #sanewashing pic.twitter.com/DRaLA7ZxXr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2024

