Trump Pays Lame Lip Service To 'Unity' After MAGABomber Activity

He thanked his wife. He mentioned how hard she worked on the Opioid Crisis legislation. He mentioned that English is just one of many languages she speaks. He thanked Mother Pence, noting how hard she has worked.

Then he mentioned the bombs "suspicious packages and devices" sent to "current and former high-ranking government officials." None of them mentioned by name. No mention whatsoever of the fact that one of the bombs was sent to John Brennan at CNN - members of the press he routinely calls "the enemy." No mention of the fact that every single recipient of these packages was a political target of his. Not an ounce of regret or sorrow, emotions so foreign to him I do believe he would stroke out if they formed in his psyche.

He promised justice. He called for unity. UNITY. "We have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America." Forgive me if I display skepticism, here. Forgive me if I am not moved by his doing the absolute bare minimum of speaking a few empty words after shoving his wife out there first to say a few words herself, inserting this topic into another, as if it didn't deserve it's very own press conference - attention all of its own by the alleged President of the United States. Color me completely unimpressed.

Will he cancel his MAGA rally in Wisconsin tonight? No. No, he will not. Who wants to bet this topic will be a punchline? Go ahead. Take my money.

At today #MAGA rally in Wisconsin, will Trump's crowd chant "Bomb the Dems" — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) October 24, 2018

We have to unify...until tonight's rally when I will scream and divide us. — Lady Pie de Grue (@DPetagrew) October 24, 2018

If Trump takes the same approach he has been in his rally speech tonight -- "Democrats are a big risk to the American family" he said Monday in Houston -- it will certainly feel tonally odd, to say the very least, given the events of today.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Kyle Blaine (@kyletblaine) October 24, 2018

Trump today: “We have to unify” and send a clear message that “acts or threats of political violence have no place in the United States of America.”



Trump last week, praising Rep. Greg Gianforte for assaulting a reporter: “Any guy that can do a body slam, he’s my kind of guy.” pic.twitter.com/QaS69fgwHM — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 24, 2018

Trump: “We have to unify, to come together.” This from a man who spend every waking day trying to rip us apart. — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) October 24, 2018

Trump just now: "The safety of the American people is my highest and absolute priority, we have to unify & send a clear message that acts of political violence have no place in US."



Also, Trump:#MAGABomber #wednesdaywisdom pic.twitter.com/5WDFwHFEC7 — Holly Fιɢυeroα O'Reιlly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 24, 2018

Update: (Karoli)

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer sent out a joint statement noting that Trump refuses to denounce violent acts.

"President Trump's words ring hollow until he reverses his statements that condone acts of violence," they wrote.

"Time and time again, the President has condoned physical violence and divided Americans with his words and his actions: expressing support for the Congressman who body-slammed a reporter, the neo-Nazis who killed a young woman in Charlottesville, his supporters at rallies who get violent with protestors, dictators around the world who murder their own citizens, and referring to the free press as the enemy of the people."

Likewise, CNN President Jeff Zucker echoed those sentiments:

Statement from CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker: pic.twitter.com/OXyIT6oSLT — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 24, 2018

Meanwhile, we continue to urge cable networks to decline to air Trump's rally live, even if they ARE curious about whether violent speech will be a part of them.