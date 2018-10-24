Trump Pays Lame Lip Service To 'Unity' After MAGABomber Activity
He thanked his wife. He mentioned how hard she worked on the Opioid Crisis legislation. He mentioned that English is just one of many languages she speaks. He thanked Mother Pence, noting how hard she has worked.
Then he mentioned the
bombs "suspicious packages and devices" sent to "current and former high-ranking government officials." None of them mentioned by name. No mention whatsoever of the fact that one of the bombs was sent to John Brennan at CNN - members of the press he routinely calls "the enemy." No mention of the fact that every single recipient of these packages was a political target of his. Not an ounce of regret or sorrow, emotions so foreign to him I do believe he would stroke out if they formed in his psyche.
He promised justice. He called for unity. UNITY. "We have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America." Forgive me if I display skepticism, here. Forgive me if I am not moved by his doing the absolute bare minimum of speaking a few empty words after shoving his wife out there first to say a few words herself, inserting this topic into another, as if it didn't deserve it's very own press conference - attention all of its own by the alleged President of the United States. Color me completely unimpressed.
Will he cancel his MAGA rally in Wisconsin tonight? No. No, he will not. Who wants to bet this topic will be a punchline? Go ahead. Take my money.
Update: (Karoli)
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer sent out a joint statement noting that Trump refuses to denounce violent acts.
"President Trump's words ring hollow until he reverses his statements that condone acts of violence," they wrote.
"Time and time again, the President has condoned physical violence and divided Americans with his words and his actions: expressing support for the Congressman who body-slammed a reporter, the neo-Nazis who killed a young woman in Charlottesville, his supporters at rallies who get violent with protestors, dictators around the world who murder their own citizens, and referring to the free press as the enemy of the people."
Likewise, CNN President Jeff Zucker echoed those sentiments:
Meanwhile, we continue to urge cable networks to decline to air Trump's rally live, even if they ARE curious about whether violent speech will be a part of them.
