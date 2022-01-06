Psaki Slams Reporter For Making 'Unity' Biden's Burden

Boy, the Beltway Media has learned absolutely nothing, have they? On the one-year anniversary of a Republican insurrection in the nation's Capitol, led by a Republican president, in which Republicans defecated and pissed LITERALLY in the halls of Congress, erected a gallows outside to murder the Vice President, and beat police officers with the American flag, NBC News' Kristen Welker saw fit to ask if the current Democratic President, Joe Biden, has done enough to unify the country.

The country in which two-thirds of Republican voters still believe The Big Lie. The country in which 34% of Americans believe political violence is justified, and 62% of Americans expect it in the future from the losing side of presidential elections. Welker made the questionable journalistic decision to open her mouth to both-sides the violence, and equalize the responsibility for bringing democracy to the edge, behave as if Democrats have as much work to do as Republicans in healing the rift.

"Most of the people who attended these [1/6 anniversary] ceremonies today were Democrats, there were some Republican lawmakers, you do have this pushback from the former president and from some of his supporters, and polls show that there are still a number of Republicans who believe the election was stolen from the former president. Does President Biden feel as though he's done enough to unify the country, and what more does he need to do, given the sharp divides that we still see on display today?" asked Welker.

Those people who still think the election was stolen from the defeated former cheating loser demented president are the ones with the problem. They are the ones with the work to do. They should be on their knees begging forgiveness. They should be packed up and shipped off to some remote island to fend for themselves and see how well they do. They don't deserve to be here any more.

Of course, Psaki didn't say that, but her answer was pitch perfect regardless.

"Well, I would say, Kristen, I don't think calling this, the events of today a partisan issue, or suggesting that we have reached a partisan point, is doing justice to the tens of millions of Republicans, Independents, and others out there who don't feel that way," Psaki began.

She gives people too much credit, in my opinion, but that is her job.

She continued, "We're talking about some Republicans in Congress, not all, many, far too many who, in our view, in the President's view, need to take a look at themselves and think about what role they wanna play in the history books. When their children and grandchildren look at the history books, do they want to be perpetuating The Big Lie? Do they want to be walking, like silent lemmings, behind the former president, and who fomented an insurrection? Or do they want to be part of saving our democracy? So the question really should be directed at them, and that's our view."

Well, clearly, they want to be lemmings, since that is how they're choosing to behave.

It's exceptionally optimistic of Psaki, though, to predict we will even still HAVE history books in the future. Or, hell, even BOOKS.

BONUS LINK: Greg Sargent writes How the BothSides Media Would Cover A Successful Trump Coup