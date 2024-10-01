WATCH LIVE: CBS News Vice Presidential Debate

The 90 minute debate begins at 9 pm Eastern and will have two four-minute commercial breaks.

Via CBS News:

There will be no audience — a measure also implemented during the two previous presidential debates.

There will be no opening statements.

Unlike the presidential debates, a candidate's microphone will not be muted when their opponent is speaking, but CBS News reserves the right to turn off the microphones.

Vance won a virtual coin toss on Thursday, opting to go second with his closing statement. Each candidate will have two minutes for their closing remarks.

No topics or questions will be shared with the campaigns in advance.