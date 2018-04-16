Anthony Scaramucci: James Comey Should 'Subordinate' Himself 'To The President'

The fascist dictator nonsense coming from Trump supporters is amazing. If you listen to Anthony Scaramucci this morning on Fox and Friends, you'll find that one must always lick Trump's boots and then shine his shoes, no matter how repulsive he is.

At he start of the interview, the idiot co-hosts of Fox and Friends are now claiming anti-Italian racism, since the former FBI director compared the president to a "mob boss." and Scaramucci was only too happy to oblige.

Mooch replied, "I can be insulted by it but I can't do anything about it..."

The poor baby continued, "...because, for whatever reason, Italian-Americans are still an unprotected class of people where they can say whatever they want about you. I'm in the White House. They are saying I'm a walking pinky ring. Imagine if I was another ethnic group that couldn't say that, right? It just speaks to Comey's sanctimony and lack of awareness of his language and lack of awareness."

Being an Italian-American myself I find most authoritarian Italian-Americans (such as Rudy Giuliani and the like) are thrilled to be compared to the Corleone family. But now Scaramucci's fee-fees are hurt.

And then he got to the heart of his complaints about Comey.

"You worked for the president. He was your boss, OK. He elected to fire you. I got fired, no big deal. I'm still loyal to the president. And I think that when you're the director of the FBI, you’re at a certain level where he is the president. Subordinate yourself to the president, OK? And zip your mouth," the Mooch opined.

S-u-b-o-r-d-i-n-a-t-e Yourself.

