Scaramucci Uses Obama's Same-Sex Marriage Position To Defend Trump From Sex Scandals

The defense of Donald Trump by his most loyal surrogates are reaching new depths of incredulity.

On CNN's New Day, Anthony Scaramucci came up with a new and moronic argument that all politicians' personal lives should be completely off-limits during an election and with their time in office.

Since Donald Trump is in office he's suddenly 's arguing that morals, actions and one's personal character are not a valid ingredient in determining the worth of a politician in Scaramucci 's mind.

And to justify this inane argument he equated President Barack Obama's change of position on same-sex marriage as equivalent to Donald Trump paying thousands of dollars of hush money to a porn star right before the election.

You can't make this up.

Anthony tried to appear bipartisan by defending Bill Clinton but it was Donald Trump who dragged 20-year-old allegations back into the public light as a way to deflect from the infamous Access Hollywood audiotape with Billy Bush.

Anthony said, "In 2008, Barack Obama said he was for non-same-sex marriage as some kind of union - "

Cuomo, "It's nothing like this."

"It is...We have a cultural moment now where we accept people and marriage equality. and I have been there for 15 years. We should have a cultural movement again where public officials should be left alone to do in their personal lives what they do," he said.

They get tangled up and then they start to position themselves in a certain way. President Clinton did that perhaps President Trump has had had to do that and I think it's unfair to both of those people and I think he we should knock it off."

Perhaps?

Cuomo replied, "Anthony, the Obama example about marriage equality, that has nothing to do with paying off a porn star."

I responded on Twitter on this whole line of debate and Anthony replied:

Please @ChrisCuomo

Letting @Scaramucci compare Obama's views on same-sex marriage to Trump having extramarital affairs and hush money payoffs and lying about them is moronic.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) May 4, 2018

You must have been watching a different show. The point was people’s personal lives should be off limits. I said the same thing about Pres Clinton. https://t.co/Gdne5dRbuo — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) May 4, 2018

I replied:

I understand your point @Scaramucci, but you used Obama's opinion on an issue and the two have nothing to do with each other. Of course their personal lives matter. They did until Trump won the election.that is. https://t.co/DLc6yOuNtO — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) May 4, 2018

I wish CNN would not allow these preposterous ideas to flow from their network from Trump surrogates. They have no basis in fact or reality and are used to just deflect and to change the political landscape because Trump is so unhinged and the chaos in his administration is just one example.