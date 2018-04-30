Billionaire Carl Icahn Gets Financial Hardship Waiver From EPA

And it's only Monday. Reuters reports that Swamp Draining is going as expected:

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has granted a financial hardship waiver to an oil refinery owned by billionaire Carl Icahn, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, exempting the Oklahoma facility from requirements under a federal biofuels law, according to two industry sources briefed on the matter.

The waiver enables Icahn’s CVR Energy Inc (CVI.N) to avoid tens of millions of dollars in costs related to the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program. The regulation is meant to cut air pollution, reduce petroleum imports and support corn farmers by requiring refiners to mix billions of gallons of biofuels into the nation’s gasoline and diesel each year.

“This one’s going to be hard for (Scott) Pruitt to explain,” Brooke Coleman, head of the Advanced Biofuels Business Council industry group, said in an email on Friday, referring to the EPA administrator.