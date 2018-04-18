C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Durand Jones & The Indications

What the world needs now is just a bit more soul. Something real that touches a place deep inside. Something soothing yet spirited. Something that makes you think in these trying times "Maybe things WILL end up alright."

Maybe this track from Bloomington, Indiana based Durand Jones & The Indications debut album will help with such things. It's the kind of stuff that makes me want to host a party in a smoked filled basement.

What are you listening to tonight?